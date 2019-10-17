Romania Insider
Romanian flag carrier Tarom has fifth CEO in less than a year
17 October 2019
Romania’s outgoing transport minister Razvan Cuc dismissed Madalina Mezei from the position of interim CEO of the flag carrier Tarom, reportedly for failure to reduce personnel in line with plans, StirileProTV.ro informed.

Mezei also failed to improve the company’s revenues, Mediafax reported.

The dismissal came only a couple of days after her term was renewed. Mezei was appointed in June being the fourth interim CEO of Tarom this year.

Minister Cuc appointed pilot Valentin Gvinda, who also serves as fleet manager of the company, as the new interim CEO of Tarom.

In a Facebook post, Mezei said she is glad she has not endangered the fate of the company by irresponsible decisions and she wished the new management the best of luck in “taking the airline out of the turbulences”.

Mădălina Mezei's career at Tarom started in 1997. Her resume, published by the company, reveals that between August 2007 and March 2009 she reached the position of ticketing agent and sales agent at the Tarom office in Rome.

