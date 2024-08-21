Romania’s Tarom extends suspension of flights to Beirut until September 2

Romania’s flag carrier Tarom said it extended its suspension of flights to Beirut until September 2. Meanwhile, flights to and from Tel Aviv and Amman have been temporarily resumed until August 23.

“Tarom maintains this measure for the destination of Beirut following travel alerts issued by the authorities, recent developments in the Middle East area, and the deterioration of the security context in the region,” reads the announcement.

The airline also said it continues to monitor the situation “and will return with updated information regarding the flights.”

Tarom advises all passengers to follow official communications for the latest updates and to contact the company to reschedule travel at a later date.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Johnypan/Dreamstime.com)