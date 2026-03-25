TAROM and Condor Airlines launch codeshare partnership linking Romania to US and Canada

TAROM and Germany’s Condor Airlines announced a new codeshare partnership aimed at improving transatlantic connectivity for passengers traveling from Romania. The agreement will allow travelers to access destinations in the United States and Canada via Frankfurt under a single booking.

Under the partnership, TAROM-operated flights from Bucharest will connect in Frankfurt with Condor’s long-haul network, offering routes to cities including Calgary, Toronto, and Vancouver in Canada, as well as Anchorage, Boston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, and San Francisco in the United States.

Passengers will benefit from a single ticket, one check-in process, and baggage transfer directly to their final destination, simplifying travel between Romania and North America, the Romanian airline said.

“The launch of the codeshare partnership with Condor Airlines represents an important strategic step in expanding the range of transatlantic destinations accessible from Bucharest. By combining our route networks and commercial capabilities, we offer Romanian passengers smooth and efficient connections to major hubs in North America. A single ticket and baggage check-through to the final destination make this travel experience simpler and more convenient,” said Mircea Nicolae Cotoros, TAROM’s Commercial Director.

“Through the partnership with TAROM, we are strengthening our presence in Central and Eastern Europe and offering passengers from Romania easy access to our long-haul flight network via our Frankfurt hub,” stated David Carlisle, Vice President Network Planning & Partnerships at Condor Airlines.

Fares for codeshare flights will be available starting April 15, with tickets offered through TAROM’s website and partner travel agencies.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com