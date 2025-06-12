Symmetrica, Romania’s leading producer of vibropressed paving stones and curbs, has finalized a EUR 15 million investment in a new production facility in Doaga, Vrancea county. The site becomes the company’s largest industrial center, spanning 30 hectares and including four production halls and a logistics warehouse.

The new facility, built on infrastructure previously owned by Somaco Holding, is the second factory at the Doaga location.

The center has a daily distribution capacity of around 50 truckloads and produces 500 cubic meters of concrete elements per day. These include components for water and sewage infrastructure, road construction, and poles for overhead power lines.

The expansion brings the total number of employees at the Doaga site to 130, with 50 new jobs created. The facility is equipped with three photovoltaic parks that generate approximately 70% of its energy needs.

“The acquisition, modernization, and upgrade of the factory purchased from Somaco Holding represented a strategic move for Symmetrica. We expanded production capacity, created new jobs, and revitalized the area's industrial tradition,” said Sebastian Bobu, executive director of Symmetrica.

This is Symmetrica’s second major investment in less than a year, following the completion of a factory in Bolintin Vale, Giurgiu county. That project, valued at nearly EUR 50 million, added 30% to the company’s overall production capacity and is the largest facility of its kind in Southeast Europe.

Symmetrica now operates nine production units across Romania and has invested over EUR 6 million in solar energy infrastructure nationwide. The company supplies prefabricated concrete products for a variety of infrastructure and urban development projects.

(Photo source: the company)