Romanian producer Senneville opens EUR 4 mln refrigerated dessert factory in Hunedoara

Romanian dessert producer Senneville has officially opened a new state-of-the-art refrigerated dessert factory in Călan, Hunedoara county. The facility is the first of its kind entirely developed by a Romanian-owned company and represents a EUR 4 million investment funded through a combination of company capital, bank loans, and EU support via the Just Transition Program in partnership with ADR West.

Covering nearly 2,000 sqm on a 6,000 sqm plot, the new factory triples Senneville’s previous production capacity in Timișoara and currently employs 50 staff members. It includes a modern production hall, high-standard cold storage, and logistics infrastructure.

Senneville, which now has a total workforce of 70, specializes in refrigerated desserts and is placing a strong emphasis on traditional Romanian pastries, such as savarine, amandine, and eclairs.

“When Romania builds, retail wins. The new factory in Călan is essential for reaching the maximum capacity of the refrigerated range and strengthens Senneville’s presence in modern retail in Romania. Additionally, we require new investments in food production facilities to reduce our dependence on imports. Balancing the import-export trade deficit is one of the greatest structural needs of the Romanian economy,” said David Alb, CEO of Senneville.

The factory integrates cutting-edge European technology from Sweden, Germany, and Italy, enabling precise baking, mixing, glazing, and decoration processes, according to the company.

Senneville’s product lineup includes individual portion packaging, protein desserts, functional sweets, and a newly launched line called “Dulce de Dor,” which reinterprets traditional Romanian flavors with a modern twist. The company also introduced controlled atmosphere packaging (ATM), tailored for extended shelf life and improved product presentation in retail.

Currently partnering with major supermarket chains such as Kaufland, Profi, Mega Image, Auchan, and Carrefour, Senneville plans to expand its reach under its existing brands - Arca, Senneville, Dulce de Dor, and Arca Natural - throughout 2025.

In 2024, the company posted a turnover of EUR 5.1 million, a 38% increase from the previous year, largely driven by its growing national distribution footprint.

(Photo source: the company)