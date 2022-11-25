Swisspod seeks EUR 0.5 mln on Seedblink to develop Hyperloop project

Swisspod Technologies, a Swiss-American startup co-founded and headed as CEO by Romanian entrepreneur Denis Tudor, which is developing an ultra high-speed intracontinental transport solution with a neutral carbon footprint for passengers and goods (Hyperloop), seeks to raise EUR 500,000 on SeedBlink. The equity crowdfunding campaign started on November 24.

The company will use the money for research and development, early production validation and commercial launch.

The target of the round is EUR 1.1 mln, including the contributions of Seldor Capital - a venture capital firm that finances startups in the space technology industry - and Robert Karsunky - Head of Pharma at Novartis Latin America & Canada.

Swisspod was created in 2019 by two winners of the SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition - Denis Tudor (CEO, a 28-year-old Romanian) and Cyril Denereaz (CTO).

Using Hyperloop technology, Swisspod is developing an innovative solution for intracontinental freight transport called SWIPT, which consists of a dynamically adjusted pressure environment and a dedicated infrastructure through which electric vehicles transport palletized goods.

(Photo source: the company)