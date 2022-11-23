Former UiPath general counsel launches legal platform Goodlegal, raises EUR 1.2 mln pre-seed funding

Former UiPath general counsel Vasile Tiple launched Goodlegal, a legal infrastructure platform aimed at providing organizations with an “out-of-the-box legal operations framework to achieve legal compliance by leveraging the latest technology advancements and industry-standard content.”

With the launch of the new product, the legal tech startup also announced that it received a pre-seed investment of EUR 1.2 million from early UiPath investors Earlybird Digital East Fund, which led the round, Credo Ventures together with Daniel Dines, and including the latest CEE VC fund, Underline Ventures.

“We are starting our journey to reinvent legal and help our customers to focus on their business, develop great products and become self-sufficient with Goodlegal infrastructure. Our mission is to make legal easy, accessible, and actionable,” said Vasile Tiple.

Goodlegal is a one-stop-shop for legal compliance that offers various functionalities, from drag-and-drop document builder to out-of-the-box documents, editor and text analysis, e-signature, automation functionalities, and integrations. These are aimed at helping organizations “achieve a sound legal compliance and operations framework in no time.”

“We aim for Goodlegal to become the industry-accepted <legal operating system>, a standard blueprint for how to put your legal infrastructure in place. Our immediate goal is to be the go-to legal platform for all startups and help them freely achieve the next stage in their company evolution, while medium and long-term goals include large enterprises for which we are developing various integrations, creating a Goodlegal ecosystem for any company irrespective of its size or industry,” Vasile Tiple explained.

Vasile Tiple was the general counsel and the architect of the global legal and compliance team of Romanian-born unicorn UiPath. He was at the forefront of designing and implementing the company’s legal operations, support, and automation vision. In his last role at UiPath as Head of Legal & Compliance Automation, Vasile created the go-to-market of the internal Legal Automation Program he implemented in 2016 in UiPath Legal to use RPA for legal work.

Vasile has a PhD in International Law from the University of Bucharest, is an author of various academic papers on law, administration, and AI, and previously worked at various organizations, including Adobe.

The founding team of GoodLegal also includes Alexandru Caciulescu (CTO) - an engineering professional and researcher with experience in leading companies such as UiPath and J.P. Morgan as well as a strong presence in academia and open-source communities; Alexandru Tataran - who has an experience of over a decade in helping market leaders to build competitive advantage through cutting-edge technologies; and Ioana Teleanu - a UX leader with experience in large companies like UiPath and ING Bank and the founder of the UX Goodies community on Instagram.

(Photo source: the company)