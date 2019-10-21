Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 10/21/2019 - 13:44
Events
Bucharest hosts swing dance festival this weekend
21 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The second edition of the LindyBug Swing Dance Festival will be organized in Bucharest this weekend, October 25-27.

The event is split into two parts: one of workshops (organized during the day) and another one of parties and socialization. The guest teachers at this year’s edition are Elle Brenecki & Peter Kepo Kepič (Australia & Czech Republic), Alexia Legoueix & Sep Vermeersch (France & Belgium), and Maja Hellsten & Nils Nygårdh (Sweden), local News.ro reported. Plus, for those interested in learning more, the evenings will start with various introductory courses by Bilge Sagnak & Uğur Altun (Turkey), Noa & Itay (Israel) and Adela Cremene & Bogdan Micu (Romania).

Belgian band The Morning Call Jazz Band and the Romanian band 5AM Jazz Band, as well as DJs Bogdan Kovachev and Steve Weigel will be in charge of the music. In addition, the program will also include a series of performances and a competition.

“Lindy-Hop, the dance style that we dance and promote, has been known worldwide for a long time. […] In Romania, Lindy-Hop has become known and appreciated by the local public and by fans of the musical genre quite recently. But even so, the interest in this dance grows very quickly. The largest Lindy-Hop communities are in Bucharest and Brasov,” said Cristina Ciobanu, festival coordinator.

LindyBug 2019 will take place in several venues in Bucharest, namely at Copper's Pub, in the Universitatii Square area, on Friday and Sunday evening, at Vertigo Dance School, in Pipera, on Saturday night, and at the Costin Bucura and Deco Dance halls, in the Unirii Square area.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/LindyBug)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 10/21/2019 - 13:44
Events
Bucharest hosts swing dance festival this weekend
21 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The second edition of the LindyBug Swing Dance Festival will be organized in Bucharest this weekend, October 25-27.

The event is split into two parts: one of workshops (organized during the day) and another one of parties and socialization. The guest teachers at this year’s edition are Elle Brenecki & Peter Kepo Kepič (Australia & Czech Republic), Alexia Legoueix & Sep Vermeersch (France & Belgium), and Maja Hellsten & Nils Nygårdh (Sweden), local News.ro reported. Plus, for those interested in learning more, the evenings will start with various introductory courses by Bilge Sagnak & Uğur Altun (Turkey), Noa & Itay (Israel) and Adela Cremene & Bogdan Micu (Romania).

Belgian band The Morning Call Jazz Band and the Romanian band 5AM Jazz Band, as well as DJs Bogdan Kovachev and Steve Weigel will be in charge of the music. In addition, the program will also include a series of performances and a competition.

“Lindy-Hop, the dance style that we dance and promote, has been known worldwide for a long time. […] In Romania, Lindy-Hop has become known and appreciated by the local public and by fans of the musical genre quite recently. But even so, the interest in this dance grows very quickly. The largest Lindy-Hop communities are in Bucharest and Brasov,” said Cristina Ciobanu, festival coordinator.

LindyBug 2019 will take place in several venues in Bucharest, namely at Copper's Pub, in the Universitatii Square area, on Friday and Sunday evening, at Vertigo Dance School, in Pipera, on Saturday night, and at the Costin Bucura and Deco Dance halls, in the Unirii Square area.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/LindyBug)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

21 October 2019
Politics
Little progress in the negotiations for new Govt. in Romania
21 October 2019
Business
Lithuanian investors open Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Bucharest’s main business district
21 October 2019
Social
New version of the “Oxygen Tax” bans polluting cars from downtown Bucharest
21 October 2019
Social
Designer Karim Rashid: Bucharest’s airport is an embarrassment
20 October 2019
Social
Injured stag comes to die among people in Northern Romania town
18 October 2019
Politics
Former Tarom CEO says transport min. asked her to stop MPs from voting no-confidence motion; minister denies; prosecutors start investigation
18 October 2019
Social
Romanians, the fastest-growing immigrant community in Brussels
18 October 2019
Business
No Romanian company in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 Central Europe this year

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40