We Will Rock You Romania musical, on Bucharest stage in November

With a cast that includes Loredana, Razvan Vasilescu, Adrian Nour and Lucian Ionescu, the We Will Rock You musical will return to Sala Palatului in Bucharest in November.

There will be two performances in the Romanian capital next month, on November 13 and November 14, local News.ro reported.

According to the organizers, the show, directed by Romanian choreographer Razvan Mazilu, attracted more than 10,000 spectators this spring.

We Will Rock You is a WonderTheatre production and includes 22 of the famous band Queen’s compositions, performed by 25 actors. It tells a story from a not too distant future in which the whole world is controlled by computer by a company run by Killer Queen (Loredana), a future in which there is no longer live music, but only synthetically produced sounds on the computer. A teenager - Galileo Figaro (Lucian Ionescu) - dreams of lyrics and rhythms from the time when rock was loved by people and wants to bring live music back. His girlfriend Scaramouche (Mara Captaru) helps him.

Tickets for the November 13-14 performances in Bucharest can be purchased online at Iabilet.ro.

