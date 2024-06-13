Swimathon Bucharest 2024 to feature almost 1,000 swimmer-fundraisers

Swimathon Bucharest, one of the most anticipated sports fundraising events in Romania, is set to take place on the weekend of June 15-16. A total of 978 swimmer-fundraisers will compete in the pool, turning each lap into donations for the causes that motivate them.

The event offers the opportunity to support 34 valuable projects in various fields (social, health, cultural, education, people with disabilities).

The event will be hosted by content creator Alex Zlăvog, and Alecsandru Dunaev, actor in the series "Adela" and "Lia, my husband's wife." Among the personalities involved this year in fundraising are Ada and Antoaneta Galeș, Ana Ularu, Ioana Ginghină, ReallyRux, and Ionuț Bodonea, adding extra enthusiasm and support.

10 teams of swimmers will battle it out on Saturday and Sunday, trying to accumulate as many laps as possible. Swimmers will be congratulated in a special awards area, and the teams with the most laps will be rewarded at the end of each series.

The public is invited to visit the project gallery, where they can choose a cause to donate to and support the swimmers from the stands. Additionally, the outdoor area of the complex will be transformed into a relaxation and socializing space, with snacks, coffee, and refreshments.

The pool event is the culmination of the efforts of volunteer fundraisers within the Swimathon campaign. So far, the 978 fundraisers have raised RON 1 million thanks to the support of over 7,000 generous donors.

Swimathon Bucharest, organized by the Bucharest Community Foundation, is the largest sports-themed fundraising campaign in Romania. In its 11 years of existence, it has supported 258 projects, with the help of over 4,800 swimmers, and has raised over EUR 1.2 million from 40,000 donors.

The event is open to the public and admission is free throughout the weekend, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

(Photo source: the organizers)