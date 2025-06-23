Survey: Over half of Romanians trust US and UK, only 11% trust Russia

Over half of Romanians trust the United States and the United Kingdom, according to the Informat.ro - INSCOP Research Barometer conducted between May 26–30, 2025. Only 11% trust Russia, with higher levels of trust from among far-right voters of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party.

The United States is trusted by 52.8% of Romanians overall, while the United Kingdom stands at relatively the same position, with 52.7%.

The two Anglo-Saxon countries are followed by "France with 45.3% and the Republic of Moldova with 40.7%. The ranking continues with Hungary at 22%, Ukraine at 21.7%, China at 21.4%, and Russia at 11.2%,” the cited source shows.

Voters of the center-left Social Democratic Party, PSD, and far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians, or AUR, and people over the age of 60 trust the US the most, according to the survey data cited by Agerpres.

Alternatively, trust in the United Kingdom, France, and the Republic of Moldova is found especially among voters of the center-right parties such as the National Liberal Party, PNL, and Union Save Romania, or USR, but also individuals with higher education, and residents of Bucharest.

Moreover, “PNL and USR voters, people with higher education, and residents of Bucharest tend to have more trust in Ukraine than the rest of the population. AUR voters and young people under 30 are the categories with the highest trust in Russia,” the source notes.

“For the first time in recent years, the United States of America returns to the top of country trust rankings as a result of a balanced distribution of trust among most population categories. The United Kingdom and France have been surpassed due to significantly lower trust among AUR voters. Trust in the Republic of Moldova is high (40%), but significantly lower among AUR voters (19%), likely a result of the recent electoral context,” stated INSCOP Research director Remus Ştefureac.

“A very strong contrast is seen in trust in Russia (11% trust at the general population level), with significant differences among voters of the main parties (8% of PSD voters trust Russia, 3% of PNL voters trust Russia, 1% of USR voters trust Russia, and 21% of AUR voters trust Russia),” he added.

The Informat.ro - INSCOP Research Barometer is a monthly opinion poll conducted by INSCOP Research at the request of the news platform Informat.ro in partnership with the Strategic Thinking Group think tank. The data was collected between May 26–30, 2025, using the CATI method (telephone interviews), with a simple, stratified sample of 1,150 people, representative of significant socio-demographic categories.

(Photo source: Andrii Yalanskyi | Dreamstime.com)