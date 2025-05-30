Romanians' trust in the EU is well above the European average, but they occasionally show different priorities compared to those of most Europeans, according to the most recent Eurobarometer survey.

The measurement, conducted in the winter and spring of 2025, shows an overall increase in European citizens’ trust in the EU, especially in the areas of security, economy, and support for Ukraine. Around 52% of EU citizens now say that they trust the EU, the highest value recorded since 2007. In Romania, the percentage is 56%.

The increase in the level of trust is also accompanied by a positive perception of the benefits of EU membership. As such, 70% of Romanians consider that the country has profited from joining the EU, a percentage close to the European figure, which reached a record 74%.

At EU level, 78% of citizens are concerned about the Union's defense and security in the next five years, and 81% support the idea of a common defense and security policy among member states. This is the highest percentage recorded since 2004.

More than a third (36%) of EU citizens think defense should be the main focus for the EU in the coming period, alongside competitiveness (32%). At the same time, 89% of Europeans believe that member states should act more united to face security and defense challenges.

Defense and security represent a priority for 31% of Romanians, being nearly equal to food security and agriculture (32%). Around 47% of Romanians state that the EU must play a greater role in protecting them from global crises and security risks, a percentage significantly lower than the European average of 66%.

The conflict in Ukraine remains a major concern for European citizens, and 72% of them support economic sanctions against Russia and financial, humanitarian, and military aid for Ukraine. Romanians share this solidarity and consider the war a key challenge for Europe’s security and stability. Up to 77% of Romanians view the invasion as a major threat, and 60% agree with granting Ukraine EU candidate status, a percentage similar to the EU average.

Eight out of ten Europeans agree with accepting Ukrainian refugees in EU territory, while nearly the same percentage (76%) support providing financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Around 59% agree that the EU should finance the purchase and delivery of military equipment for the Ukrainian army.

Support for Ukraine is also high in Romania, according to the Eurobarometer, although below the European average.

More than two-thirds (71%) of Romanians agree with welcoming Ukrainian refugees, 63% support financial and humanitarian aid. Roughly 70% support economic sanctions against Russia, and 51% agree with providing military equipment to Ukraine, below the EU average.

At the European level, 44% of citizens consider the EU’s economic situation to be good, while 48% perceive it as bad. Romanians are more pessimistic about the national economy: 59% consider the country’s economic situation to be bad. In contrast, 39% of Romanians view the European economy as being in good shape, indicating greater trust in the EU’s stability and potential.

On a personal level, 59% of Romanians rate their household’s financial situation as good, below the EU average of 75%. Regarding employment, 53% of Romanians consider their professional situation to be good, but 24% expect it to worsen in the next year, a level twice the European average of 10%.

At the same time, 70% of Romanians consider that Romania has benefited from EU membership, a percentage that has remained steady in recent years and close to the European average of 74%. Regarding future expectations, 24% of Romanians expect their standard of living to decline in the next five years, below the European average of 33%.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vladescu Bogdan | Dreamstime.com)