Survey: Nearly 90% of Romanians are proud of their country, only half believe it offers a future for their children

Around 88% of Romanians declare they love their country and are proud of it, but only half believe it offers a good future for their children and future generations, according to an INSCOP Research survey.

Around 75% of Romanians completely agree with the statement “I love Romania and I am proud of my country,” while 13.2% partially agree, 4.7% neither agree nor disagree, 2.6% partially disagree, and 3.1% totally disagree with it.

Social Democratic Party (PSD) voters and people over 45 agree with the statement in a higher proportion than other population categories. Disagreement is expressed especially by young people under 30.

However, less than a quarter - 21.3% - of Romanians say they completely agree with the statement “Romania offers a future for my children and future generations,” according to the INSCOP Research Barometer conducted between June 20–26. Roughly 29.1% partially agree, 10.5% neither agree nor disagree, 11.3% partially disagree, and 25.1% totally disagree.

PSD and Liberal Party (PNL) voters, residents of large urban areas, and public sector employees agree with the statement in a higher proportion than other population categories. Disagreement is expressed especially by AUR voters and residents of small urban areas.

Finally, roughly 87% (75% completely, 12.3% partially) say they love their country and do not want to leave it, while around 8% partially or completely disagree. PSD voters say they want to remain in the country in a higher proportion than other population categories. Among those who wish to leave, young people under 30, AUR, and USR voters stand out.

“A dissonance is observed between emotional attachment to the country and the perception of socio-economic prospects, reflected by the 36.4% who believe Romania does not offer a future for their children. Regarding the intention to remain in the country, over 75% of Romanians declare they do not want to leave, but this percentage drops significantly among young people (18–29 years old), signaling the potential for a generational exodus,” said Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP Research.

“Demographic profile analysis reveals notable differences: people in rural areas and the elderly are more attached to the country, while in large urban areas and among the 18–29 age group, there is a higher degree of uncertainty and disagreement. From a political perspective, differences between party voters are observed: 80% of PNL voters believe Romania offers a future for their children, a view shared by 69% of PSD voters, 54% of USR voters, and only 39% of AUR voters,” he added.

The data was collected between June 20–26, 2025, through interviews using a questionnaire.

