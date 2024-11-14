Survey: 1 in 10 Romanians frequently go to the cinema, 50% prefer streaming platforms

A third of Romanians attended cinemas in 2023, but only 10% are frequent moviegoers. Instead, 53% prefer using streaming platforms, though under half of Romanian households have subscriptions, according to the latest 2023 Cultural Consumption Barometer.

Titled “Communities of Consumption in the Context of Societal Changes,” the study, ran by the National Institute for Cultural Research and Training, evaluates shifts in cultural consumption habits.

According to the report, visits to culturally significant sites surged, with 67% of respondents visiting historical monuments or archaeological sites at least once in 2023, compared to 59% in 2022. Museum visits also increased, with 45% visiting at least once, up from 30% in the previous year.

In addition, 34% attended cinemas at least once in 2023, nearing pre-pandemic levels. However, attendance at live arts events, such as theater and classical music performances, remains low, with only 25% and 24% of respondents, respectively, attending these at least once in 2023.

In terms of cinema consumption, while 34% of respondents attended cinemas in 2023, only 10% are frequent moviegoers.

Private streaming is more common, with 53% using streaming platforms, though under half of Romanian households have subscriptions. Streaming platform subscriptions are influenced by factors such as user experience and ease of navigation (41%) over content availability (36%).

"The barometer outlines trends showing that Romanian audiences have increasingly shifted to digital platforms for cultural engagement. Romanians now primarily consume narrative video content digitally, with many subscribed to multiple streaming platforms,” said professor Lucian Georgescu, co-author of the study.

The event unveiling the barometer included representatives from central and local authorities, cultural professionals, and academics. Also in attendance, culture minister Raluca Turcan noted the crucial importance of the survey for policy-making.

(Photo source: Piotr Adamowicz | Dreamstime.com)