Romania’s Ministry of Culture to provide 47 cinematography projects with financial backing

The Romanian Ministry of Culture announced that it will provide support, through the Project Management Unit, for 47 projects in the cinematography sector through its program "Supporting Cultural Initiatives to Accelerate the Digitization of Film Production and Distribution, Including Cinematic Films."

The program, which includes a call for projects, aims to support Romanian film producers and distributors and enhance the competitiveness of Romanian companies in the film industry on national, European, and international markets. It also seeks to modernize the current production, distribution, and consumption model, and to increase the capacity to meet new consumer challenges, according to culture minister Raluca Turcan.

The 47 beneficiaries will develop diverse digital content, from documentary and animated films, short comedy films, film trailers, and teasers for feature film projects, contributing to the digitization of Romanian films.

The budget for the campaign is EUR 5 million. Most of the funds come from the EU-backed National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), with an additional approximately EUR 1 million covering VAT from the state budget.

Each project will receive up to EUR 100,000 and will have a duration of no more than six months.

