Survey: Most Romanians agree with exploitation of Black Sea natural gas resources

Most Romanians want the exploitation of natural gas resources in the Black Sea area and the building of nuclear reactors at the Cernavoda plant, according to a survey of the Energy Security Barometer.
More than 75% of Romanians want the Black Sea natural gas resources to be exploited and 65.9% want the construction of nuclear reactors at Cernavoda to be completed, the survey revealed, according to local G4media.ro. Meanwhile, 58% of Romanians believe that the state should only subsidize vulnerable energy consumers with low incomes.
When asked if climate change (global warming) is a real phenomenon, already visible on the entire planet, or a false one, invented for the purpose of commercially promoting technologies, 83.6% of Romanians said that climate change is real and produces visible effects. When it comes to the main reasons for saving energy, 62% indicated cost cuts while 30.8% said that this helps reduce pollution.
Data were collected between September 4 and September 12, 2018 on a sample of 1050 people aged 18 and over.
(Photo source: Pixabay.com)
