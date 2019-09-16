Survey: Eight out of ten Romanians think country is affected by global warming

A total of 86% of Romanians think global warming is a serious problem, a recent IRES survey revealed. At the same time, eight out of ten respondents believe Romania is affected by global warming and almost nine out of ten believe the country is polluted.

Almost three quarters of those surveyed mentioned among the visible signs of the global warming in recent years the regional changes in precipitations, temperatures and seasons, the melting of the glaciers (18%), the intensification of hurricanes/ the emergence of tornadoes (15%), and the expansion of deserts and drought (11%).

Among the main factors contributing to the global warming and pollution in Romania, according to the respondents, are the high number of cars and the traffic, the forest clearings and the lack of forests.

The main measures that the Government should take in order to combat global warming include, according to those surveyed, putting an end to forest clearings, reforestation campaigns, restricting traffic and polluting cars and encouraging alternative means of transportation.

Those who took part in the survey also showed interest in cleaning and waste collection campaigns (75%) and in reforestation campaigns (86%).

Among those who said they take measures to help combat climate change, 92% said they dispose of waste selectively and that they throw waste only in designated areas, making sure they protect the environment; 26% said they purchased a car that consumes less or is more environmentally-friendly, and 12% said that use equipment that produces renewable energy.

Furthermore, two respondents out of ten donated money to an environment protection cause and almost four out of ten survey respondents volunteered for an environment protection cause.

When asked if they would be willing to pay extra to use energy from renewable sources, in order to fight global warming, 18% of the respondents said they would not pay extra, while 20% would be willing to pay 11% or more to achieve this objective.

The survey was conducted among 1,033 respondents, aged 18 and above. The maximum margin of error is of ± 3%.

The results of the survey can be checked here.

(Photo: Pixabay)