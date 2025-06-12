Majority of Romanians expect improved foreign policy under president Nicușor Dan, survey finds

More than half of Romanians believe the country’s international representation will improve during the presidency of Nicușor Dan, according to the latest Barometrul Informat.ro – INSCOP Research survey conducted between May 26 and 30. The monthly poll aims to capture public opinion on key national and international issues.

The survey shows that 51.3% of respondents expect Romania’s foreign policy performance to improve under the new president. Meanwhile, 18.9% believe it will remain the same, and 27.1% think it will worsen.

The most optimistic groups include voters of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR), and the Social Democrats (PSD), people over 45, those with higher education, and residents of Bucharest or small urban areas, particularly state employees.

By contrast, younger people under 30 and private sector workers are more inclined to believe that Romania’s international standing will remain unchanged, while the most pessimistic views are found among AUR voters, rural residents, and TikTok users.

When asked about the main foreign policy priority for the new president, 66.8% of respondents said both strengthening Romania’s role within the European Union and its strategic partnership with the United States are equally important. Another 16% believe that an increased role in the EU should take precedence, while 12.3% favor closer ties with the US. The remaining 4.8% did not express an opinion.

Demographic and political breakdowns reveal that those who view both goals as equally important are more likely to be female, over 60, employed in the public sector, or voters of mainstream parties like PNL, USR, or PSD. Younger respondents aged 18-45 and USR supporters are more likely to prioritize Romania’s role in the EU, while AUR voters and Bucharest residents are most inclined to support stronger ties with the US.

Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP Research, commented: “The vast majority of Romanians (over two-thirds) have a balanced and thoughtful view regarding president Nicușor Dan’s foreign policy priorities, considering both the strengthening of ties with the United States and a more active role for Romania within the European Union to be equally important. The public understands the value of the strategic partnership with the US, as well as the need for Romania to be more present and engaged in the EU, clearly promoting its specific national interests. From this perspective, the mandate given by the people to the newly elected president is very clear, and the coming months will be crucial for sending the right signals from Cotroceni to both sides of the Atlantic.”

The survey used CATI (computer-assisted telephone interviews) with a sample of 1,150 Romanian adults, representative of the non-institutionalized population aged 18 and over, with a margin of error of ±2.9% at a 95% confidence level.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)