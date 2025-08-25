Survey finds traffic, cost of living, pollution among top concerns for Bucharest residents

Residents of Bucharest see traffic congestion, cost of living, cleanliness, and pollution as the city’s most pressing problems, according to a new survey by the Centre for Urban and Regional Sociology (CURS).

The study, conducted between August 12 and 22 on a sample of 1,100 adults, reveals widespread dissatisfaction with the capital’s direction, with 60% of respondents saying Bucharest is heading the wrong way, News.ro reported.

When asked to name the single most urgent issue City Hall should address, 17% of those surveyed pointed to traffic congestion, while another 17% cited the cost of living. Cleanliness followed closely, mentioned by 16%, with 14% highlighting pollution.

Hospitals were a concern for 10% of respondents, while 8% pointed to the heating system, a chronic issue in the capital during the winter months. Parking and public transport were placed at the bottom of residents’ concerns.

The results underscore the complex challenges facing local authorities as the city continues to grow and modernize, while struggling with infrastructure gaps and environmental pressures.

Only 33% of participants expressed confidence that the capital is moving in the right direction, while the remainder were either uncertain or critical.

(Photo source: Teodororoianu/Dreamstime.com)