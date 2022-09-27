Dallas-based SupportNinja expands global operations to Romania to meet clients’ needs

Dallas-based business process outsourcing company SupportNinja announced the expansion of its operations to Romania in a move aimed at extending its 24/7 customer experience footprint beyond the US, Philippines, and Ireland to enable multilingual support capabilities for clients.

SupportNinja said it is hiring skilled Romania-based customer support experts working entirely remotely to service its international clients with diverse product and language needs.

“Romania’s workforce has a strong aptitude for native and near-native European language fluencies and a growing population of tech and creative professionals,” reads the press release.

Thus, customers of SupportNinja clients who are more comfortable speaking their native tongue will now be able to talk with agents in Romanian, English, French, Spanish, Italian, German, and Dutch.

CEO Connor Tomkies explained: “SupportNinja helps companies secure the integrity of their brand identities by delivering incredible customer experiences through compassionate interactions. Establishing a strong presence in Romania is a natural next step given the diverse, well-educated talent pool, combined with a very favorable economic climate for businesses. Romania serves as a stepping stone for additional expansion in Europe so that we can be closer to European clients in terms of operational proximity, time zone offerings and language capabilities.”

The expansion into Romania follows the company’s acquisition earlier this year of Bolton Remote, a specialist provider of customer success, technical support and product operations solutions. The addition extended the company’s geographic footprint, adding a presence in Ireland, as well as growing SupportNinja’s already established operations in the US and the Philippines. It also provided additional language capabilities and time zone flexibility for clients, as well as a more exhaustive list of services, including expanded data operations, renewals management, customer success and onboarding, technical expertise, and back-office support.

SupportNinja plans to hire several hundred support agents within the following year.

