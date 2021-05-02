UK-based tech startup founded by Romanians receives EUR 400,000 investment

SuperOkay, a technology startup founded by two Romanians in the UK in late-2018, received EUR 400,000 investment to grow their digital agency-client collaboration and contract management platform.

The investment round, led by Bulgarian venture capital fund Eleven Ventures and joined by Romanian fund Roca X and several UK business angels, will help SuperOkay grow its team and customer base.

The SuperOkay app helps digital agencies, software studios, and freelancers better manage their sales, workflow, and scope changes to increase clarity, profits and stay on the same page with their clients. Today, more than 60 agencies are already using the product in beta.

“We truly feel fortunate to create a product that solves the delicate and exciting challenges in the agency-client relationship. Throughout our seven years operating an agency, we took great pains and satisfaction in observing and improving our client interactions. We’ve leveraged those tests, findings, and insights to create SuperOkay, a smart, clean, and efficient client collaboration tool,” said Maria Constantinescu, co-founder of SuperOkay.

