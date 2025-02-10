Business

Superbet gets EUR 1.3 billion from Blackstone and HPS to boost technology base, expand in Brazil  

10 February 2025

Romanian sports betting group Superbet, set up and still controlled by Sacha Dragic, received a EUR 1.3 billion refinancing package from leading global investment funds Blackstone and HPS to boost its technology base and expand in Brazil.

Blackstone took over a minority stake in Superbet with a EUR 175 million contribution in 2019 and remains a shareholder while HPS Investments is joining the business for the first time.

“The solid financial foundation that our company has allows us to continue our expansion process, supported by our unique position in technology and innovation in the field of digital products," says Hans-Holger Albrecht, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Superbet Group.

He added that the money would be invested in technology and the Superbet ecosystem, targeting expansion into the Brazilian market and a series of mergers and acquisitions.

"Our core vision is to scale rapidly, with the aim of becoming a global leader in the technology and entertainment industry. I am very confident that this defining moment represents a strong impetus that will help us achieve our ambitious goals," said Jimmy Maymann, Co-CEO of the Superbet group.

The group is present in 12 countries, with commercial operations in Romania, Belgium, Poland, Serbia, and Brazil, as well as technology and product innovation hubs in Croatia and Spain.

Blackstone is the largest global alternative asset manager. Blackstone's assets under management, worth over USD 1.1 trillion, include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, infrastructure, credit, real assets, secondary assets, and hedge funds.

HPS Investment Partners is a New York-based investment firm with USD 106 billion in assets under management.

(Photo: Superbet Facebook Page)

iulian@romania-insider.com

