Bucharest: Seven restaurants in mall temporarily closed after consumer protection inspection

The consumer protection inspectors decided to close seven restaurants in the Sun Plaza mall in Bucharest because of the improper conditions for preparing food. Six of the restaurants reopened on Saturday, October 5, after working to remedy the situation, Digi24.ro reported.

In the places where food was prepared the inspectors had found improper hygiene, namely walls with grease stains on them, dirty kitchen hoods, with burnt grease stains on them, and deteriorated pavement.

The inspectors also found that food items were used past their expiry date, and that raw materials did not have a label attesting their provenance. Furthermore, the storage temperature of the food did not comply with the indications of the manufacturer.

The inspectors withdrew from sale 490 kg of meat and 28.5 liters of food items, worth RON 15, 511 (EUR 3,265 ). They also levied fines amounting to almost RON 200,000 (EUR 42,105).

(Photo: Pixabay)

