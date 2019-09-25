All restaurants in shopping mall in Cluj-Napoca closed due to cockroach infestation

Consumer protection inspectors decided, on September 25, to close all the restaurants in the food court of a mall in Cluj-Napoca after they discovered colonies of red and black cockroaches. The inspectors also fined the mall operator with RON 30,000 (EUR 6,300), according to Mediafax.

The restaurants (about 20) will stay closed until the mall operator solves this situation, a representative of the Consumer Protection Office in Cluj county told Mediafax.

The mall in question is Vivo! Cluj-Napoca, according to local news site citynews.ro.

Austrian group Immofinanz owns several Vivo! shopping centers in Romania, including the one in Cluj-Napoca. The Vivo! Cluj-Napoca mall, formerly known as Polus Center, opened in 2007 and has a retail area of almost 63,000 sqm.

