“Substantial evidence of Russian interference in Romanian elections,” says former US ambassador

Former US ambassador to Bucharest Mark Gitenstein claimed in a recent article that "there is substantial evidence that Russian intelligence services interfered in Romania’s elections."

The claim was made in an opinion piece for the EUObserver titled “Romania’s agony.” In it, Gitenstein states that Russian intelligence agencies intervened in Romania’s November 2024 presidential elections to promote their favored candidate. The article hints that this candidate is far-right politician Călin Georgescu, who spoke in favor of Russia in the past, but refrains from naming him.

“I share the deep concern about foreign interference and strongly support the investigations by the European Commission under the Digital Services Act and by the Romanian government on election law violations. I also believe that the problems are much deeper. Just as we are seeing elsewhere in Europe, deep dissatisfaction with governance has created a toxic atmosphere in which disinformation and propaganda thrives,” he notes.

Gitenstein highlights Romania’s critical role on NATO’s eastern flank, citing the missile defense system at Deveselu and plans to expand the presence of allied troops in the country to "over ten thousand" at bases in Constanța. The diplomat also notes his Romanian heritage and mentions that he has traveled to the country more than 20 times since leaving his post.

The former official argues that the EU Commission and Romanian authorities must complete and release the findings of their investigation of Russian interference before the voters return to the polls in May. Moreover, he says, “the European Commission should make saving local media through support for equity investment for media a centerpiece of its governing agenda, just like we did for electric vehicles. The oligarchic and political capture and collapse of media in Romania and other EU member states is a moral and market failure.”

While some economic indicators are improving and more Romanians have recently returned home, Gitenstein points out that public perception of the current government remains weak. Despite Romania’s progress, including its inclusion in the Schengen Area and the Visa Waiver Program, Gitenstein argues that the country is still plagued by a lackluster and disorganized political system.

Mark Gitenstein, 78, served as the U.S. Ambassador to Romania from August 2009 to December 2012, during the presidency of Barack Obama. More recently, he was the US Ambassador to the European Union for three years under Joe Biden.

(Photo source: Maria Mocanu | Dreamstime)