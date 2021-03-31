Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 12:47
Eco

WWF: Sturgeon poaching again on the rise in Romania, Ukraine

31 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

There are strong indications that sturgeon poaching is again on the rise along the Danube, with new cases reported in Romania and Ukraine this month, non-governmental organization WWF said. 

According to WWF, sturgeons are the most endangered group of species on the planet.

Two cases of sturgeon poaching were discovered in Romania in March. 

At the beginning of the month, Tulcea County Border Police stopped two Romanian men for a control check in the village of Grindu in Ialomita county. The two were found to transport a 140 kg, 2.5-metre Beluga sturgeon in a wagon, which they said they intended to sell. The National Agency for Fishing and Aquaculture, in cooperation with the Border Police, released the fish back into the Danube.

Then, on March 20, home searches carried out by the Danube Delta Police in Tulcea, Galati, and Crisan, revealed five fishing and aquaculture violations, WWF said. The police discovered 7 kg of sturgeon meat and 1 kg of caviar.

"The police are conducting investigations into all of these cases. Fishing and selling sturgeon and sturgeon products is prohibited in Romania until April 20, 2021. The order to continue the ban is currently being discussed by the authorities," reads the WWF press release. 

Beluga and Russian sturgeon poaching cases were also reported in Ukraine this month. On March 21, the authorities detained two people during a raid at Dzharylhatsky Bay in the Ukrainian waters of the Black Sea, as they discovered Red Book listed endangered aquatic species in their possession. These included 14 stone crabs, three turbots, three Beluga sturgeons, and a Russian sturgeon weighing a total of 34 kg. 

"We appreciate the efforts of law enforcement agencies in detecting and investigating such cases," said Beate Striebel, WWF's Sturgeon Initiative Lead. "Every single case may seem neglectable, but combined, the impact on these critically endangered fish is a huge concern."

WWF said that the sturgeon and other migratory fish species are indicators of the ecological status of the Danube River's watercourses, especially concerning the function of the river as an ecological corridor. However, according to the recently released World's Forgotten Fishes Report, populations of migratory freshwater fish have fallen by a worrying 76% since 1970, and mega-fish such as sturgeons by 94% percent. 

"Currently, there is a complete ban of sturgeon fishing in the Danube and the Black Sea. However, larger fish that swim upstream to reproduce still fall prey to poaching because of the high price the caviar and meat fetch on the black market," WWF explained.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Politia de Frontiera; photo from WWF)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 15:34
03 March 2021
RI +
PolyMore: A Romanian project works on detecting contaminated plastic waste to improve the sorting process
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 03/31/2021 - 12:47
Eco

WWF: Sturgeon poaching again on the rise in Romania, Ukraine

31 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

There are strong indications that sturgeon poaching is again on the rise along the Danube, with new cases reported in Romania and Ukraine this month, non-governmental organization WWF said. 

According to WWF, sturgeons are the most endangered group of species on the planet.

Two cases of sturgeon poaching were discovered in Romania in March. 

At the beginning of the month, Tulcea County Border Police stopped two Romanian men for a control check in the village of Grindu in Ialomita county. The two were found to transport a 140 kg, 2.5-metre Beluga sturgeon in a wagon, which they said they intended to sell. The National Agency for Fishing and Aquaculture, in cooperation with the Border Police, released the fish back into the Danube.

Then, on March 20, home searches carried out by the Danube Delta Police in Tulcea, Galati, and Crisan, revealed five fishing and aquaculture violations, WWF said. The police discovered 7 kg of sturgeon meat and 1 kg of caviar.

"The police are conducting investigations into all of these cases. Fishing and selling sturgeon and sturgeon products is prohibited in Romania until April 20, 2021. The order to continue the ban is currently being discussed by the authorities," reads the WWF press release. 

Beluga and Russian sturgeon poaching cases were also reported in Ukraine this month. On March 21, the authorities detained two people during a raid at Dzharylhatsky Bay in the Ukrainian waters of the Black Sea, as they discovered Red Book listed endangered aquatic species in their possession. These included 14 stone crabs, three turbots, three Beluga sturgeons, and a Russian sturgeon weighing a total of 34 kg. 

"We appreciate the efforts of law enforcement agencies in detecting and investigating such cases," said Beate Striebel, WWF's Sturgeon Initiative Lead. "Every single case may seem neglectable, but combined, the impact on these critically endangered fish is a huge concern."

WWF said that the sturgeon and other migratory fish species are indicators of the ecological status of the Danube River's watercourses, especially concerning the function of the river as an ecological corridor. However, according to the recently released World's Forgotten Fishes Report, populations of migratory freshwater fish have fallen by a worrying 76% since 1970, and mega-fish such as sturgeons by 94% percent. 

"Currently, there is a complete ban of sturgeon fishing in the Danube and the Black Sea. However, larger fish that swim upstream to reproduce still fall prey to poaching because of the high price the caviar and meat fetch on the black market," WWF explained.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Politia de Frontiera; photo from WWF)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 15:34
03 March 2021
RI +
PolyMore: A Romanian project works on detecting contaminated plastic waste to improve the sorting process
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people