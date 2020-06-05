Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 11:43
Social
Most Romanians believe that granting COVID-19 immunity certificates is a good idea, study shows
06 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Almost two-thirds of Romanians believe that granting immunity certificates to those who have been sick with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) is a good or very good idea, according to an IRES study.

The women, the elderly, and people with low education agreed with this measure in higher proportions, as well as the respondents living in Transylvania and Banat regions, according to Stiri.tvr.ro.

The idea of getting tested for COVID-19 on their own initiative attracts more than half of Romanians, especially those with higher education and living in cities, the same study revealed. However, only a third of respondents know about the possibility of getting tested upon request for a fee.

Over three-quarters of Romanians agree with the idea of random testing, which could help the authorities find out the share of the population that is infected with the new coronavirus, but also how many people are already immunized.

The IRES study was conducted nationwide between April 24 and 27, 2020, on a sample of 1,089 people over the age of 18.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Alberto Mihai/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 11:43
Social
Most Romanians believe that granting COVID-19 immunity certificates is a good idea, study shows
06 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Almost two-thirds of Romanians believe that granting immunity certificates to those who have been sick with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) is a good or very good idea, according to an IRES study.

The women, the elderly, and people with low education agreed with this measure in higher proportions, as well as the respondents living in Transylvania and Banat regions, according to Stiri.tvr.ro.

The idea of getting tested for COVID-19 on their own initiative attracts more than half of Romanians, especially those with higher education and living in cities, the same study revealed. However, only a third of respondents know about the possibility of getting tested upon request for a fee.

Over three-quarters of Romanians agree with the idea of random testing, which could help the authorities find out the share of the population that is infected with the new coronavirus, but also how many people are already immunized.

The IRES study was conducted nationwide between April 24 and 27, 2020, on a sample of 1,089 people over the age of 18.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Alberto Mihai/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15
06 May 2020
Business
Analysis: Romanian listed companies will pay EUR 1 bln dividends. Which bring the highest yields?
04 May 2020
Social
Romanian businessman wants to get infected with COVID-19 to prove authorities wrong
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romania replaces state of emergency with state of alert
04 May 2020
Social
COVID-19: Romanian authorities prepare to start new school year online in September
04 May 2020
Business
Carmakers Dacia and Ford resume operations at their factories in Romania after COVID-19 halt
01 May 2020
Social
Emergency situations head: Romanians should get used to the idea of spending their holidays in the country