Most Romanians believe that granting COVID-19 immunity certificates is a good idea, study shows

Almost two-thirds of Romanians believe that granting immunity certificates to those who have been sick with the new coronavirus (COVID-19) is a good or very good idea, according to an IRES study.

The women, the elderly, and people with low education agreed with this measure in higher proportions, as well as the respondents living in Transylvania and Banat regions, according to Stiri.tvr.ro.

The idea of getting tested for COVID-19 on their own initiative attracts more than half of Romanians, especially those with higher education and living in cities, the same study revealed. However, only a third of respondents know about the possibility of getting tested upon request for a fee.

Over three-quarters of Romanians agree with the idea of random testing, which could help the authorities find out the share of the population that is infected with the new coronavirus, but also how many people are already immunized.

The IRES study was conducted nationwide between April 24 and 27, 2020, on a sample of 1,089 people over the age of 18.

[email protected]