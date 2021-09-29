Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

Social

Around 215,000 students received a COVID vaccine in Romania, education minister says

29 September 2021
Just over 215,000 students have received the vaccine against COVID-19 in Romania so far, education minister Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Tuesday, September 28. Thus, the hybrid school system is rarely used in the country. This system allows the vaccinated students to go to school even if one or more of their classmates test positive for COVID-19, while the unvaccinated students switch to online learning.

According to minister Cimpeanu, most of the vaccinated students are aged between 16 and 19 years.

“Today, we have just over 215,000 vaccinated students. Most of them are students in the 16-19 age group, whose share exceeded 20% of those vaccinated. The share in the 12-15 age group is just over 5%, around 6%, so there are very few vaccinated students who could go to school if they want to even if there was a case of infection,” Cimpeanu told Digi24, according to News.ro.

In Romania, schools are open in the localities where the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate is below six per thousand inhabitants. If this threshold is exceeded, students move to online learning in that locality.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educatiei)

