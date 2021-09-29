Around 215,000 students received a COVID vaccine in Romania, education minister says

Just over 215,000 students have received the vaccine against COVID-19 in Romania so far, education minister Sorin Cimpeanu announced on Tuesday, September 28. Thus, the hybrid school system is rarely used in the country. This system allows the vaccinated students to go to school even if one or more of their classmates test positive for COVID-19, while the unvaccinated students switch to online learning.

According to minister Cimpeanu, most of the vaccinated students are aged between 16 and 19 years.

“Today, we have just over 215,000 vaccinated students. Most of them are students in the 16-19 age group, whose share exceeded 20% of those vaccinated. The share in the 12-15 age group is just over 5%, around 6%, so there are very few vaccinated students who could go to school if they want to even if there was a case of infection,” Cimpeanu told Digi24, according to News.ro.

In Romania, schools are open in the localities where the 14-day COVID-19 incidence rate is below six per thousand inhabitants. If this threshold is exceeded, students move to online learning in that locality.

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educatiei)