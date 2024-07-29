STRABAG chooses Oxygen for PR services in Romania

News from Companies

Oxygen has been selected by STRABAG as its communications and public relations agency in Romania, following a selection process that started earlier this year. With its consolidated expertise in PR work for the construction industry and in-depth knowledge of the specificities of this sector, Oxygen has developed a customised campaign for STRABAG around its innovation and sustainability activities of the European construction group.

STRABAG is one of the most respected companies in the construction industry, has been present in Romania for 30 years and has a significant portfolio of first-of-its-kind projects, such as the construction of the JW Marriot Hotel in Bucharest, the tallest building in Romania, Sky Tower, completed in 2012, and numerous national infrastructures works.

"For us this year is a particularly important one. As we celebrate our thirtieth anniversary in Romania, we are also adopting a new vision of how to build. We believe that the construction industry needs to reinvent itself in terms of the processes and materials used to meet global climate goals. STRABAG SE takes its responsibility to be a pioneer in this journey towards sustainability with an ambitious plan to achieve climate neutrality by 2040 across the entire value chain. We are confident that, together with Oxygen, we can effectively communicate this innovative vision and our commitment to design, build and operate construction projects in a way that protects the climate and conserves resources", says Ingrid Băltărețu, Marketing & Communication Officer at STRABAG.

"STRABAG represents a quality standard in construction and choosing to work with Oxygen honors us in return in our industry. 2024 is an ambitious year on both sides, marked by ”first times”, an action plan to support sustainability and circular economy policies, and a desire to be part of the change we want to see in the world. We embark on this journey determined to create more value for STRABAG in Romania", says Veronica Plăcintescu, Head of PR, Oxygen (in opening picture).

"We enter into this partnership determined to actively contribute to STRABAG's communication objectives in Romania, with a bit of creativity and a future-oriented twist in every proposal", says Andreea Filip, New Business Director, Oxygen.

With offices in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, Oxygen is an integrated communication agency that has been on the market for 15 years, and its client portfolio includes local and international companies such as Vodafone, PPC Romania, Arctic, Băneasa Shopping City, Olympus, Betano, Moncler, Garanti BBVA, VEKA Romania, Siniat – Etex Group, Selgros, Patria Bank, Vista Bank, Antenna Group, UNIQA and many others. Oxygen’s mission is to sustainably grow brands and businesses through insights, strategic approach and integrated campaigns focused on results. For more details, please visit https://oxygencomms.ro.

STRABAG SE is a European technology group for construction services, a leader in innovation and financial strength. The company's services encompass all sectors of the construction industry and cover the entire value chain - from design, planning, construction, maintenance and operation services to renovation or demolition. With significant investments in its portfolio of more than 250 innovation and 400 sustainability projects it is shaping the future of construction. STRABAG has been active on the Romanian market for 30 years and has subsidiaries in all major regions of the country. In addition to STRABAG, the group also operates in Romania through the brands ARL Cluj, BHG, MINERAL, SAT, STRABAG Facility Management, TPA and ZÜBLIN.

