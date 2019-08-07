Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Mon, 07/08/2019 - 09:31
Statistics: At least one bike stolen every day in Bucharest
08 July 2019
A total of 280 bikes were stolen in Bucharest in the first five months of 2019, Mediafax reported. This accounts for at least one bike stolen every day.

So far the Police recovered 36 bikes of those stolen.

Last year, 989 bikes were stolen in the capital, the Bucharest Police told Mediafax. Of these, the Police recovered 174 bikes.

The Police recommended the purchase of bikes that are accompanied by the needed paperwork so as to be sure of the origin of the product, warning that a low-price item could be a stolen one. In this case, the buyer could be left without the bike and the sum paid for the purchase.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Normal
