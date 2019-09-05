Bucharest to have 48 km of new bike lanes

The Romanian government will invest RON 44.5 million (some EUR 9.3 million) in arranging bike lanes on 21 streets in Bucharest, with a total length of 48 km, the Environment Ministry announced.

The project, which is to be completed in six months, also includes the arrangement of 420 parking spaces for bicycles.

The government approved on May 8 the Government Decision approving the technical and economic indicators of the investment objective "Implementation of a bicycle transport system in the central area of Bucharest,” the Environment Ministry said. The money for this project will come from the state budget, through the Ministry of Environment, and from the local budget of the Administrative-Territorial Unit of Bucharest.

The ministry said that the cyclists couldn’t travel around Bucharest easily at the moment, mainly because of the configuration of the city’s streets.

“There are bike lanes for recreational purposes in the capital, but these cover a limited range of interest compared to the situation at European level. Cyclists are vulnerable road users, compared to other categories, so it’s important to separate cycling from car traffic to prevent accidents,” the Environment Ministry said in the press release announcing the investment.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)