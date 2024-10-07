Premium wine brand inspired by Bram Stoker’s literary legends launches in Romania

Stoker Wines, a premium wine brand inspired by the literary legends of Irish author Bram Stoker, has officially launched in Romania. The company, co-founded by Dacre Stoker, Kay Larkin, and others following last year’s acquisition of Cramele Rotenberg, is based in Ceptura de Jos in the famous Dealu Mare region.

Stoker Wines’ offering will commence with a 2018 Merlot and a 2023 Rosé.

“We are thrilled to launch Stoker Wines in Romania, where Bram Stoker’s legacy remains alive and vibrant. Our goal is not only to craft wines that reflect the quality of the Ceptura de Jos vineyards, but also to offer an immersive experience into the world of mystery and tradition that surrounds Bran Castle and the Transylvania region, while also encouraging responsible Dracula tourism. If Dracula was the first export the Stoker family gave to Romania, Stoker Wines is our second,” said Dacre Stoker, great grand-nephew of Bram Stoker and one of the Stoker Wines founders.

Co-founder Kay Larkin added: “Stoker Wines will be soon available throughout Romania, with plans to expand into the US, UK, and Ireland by the end of 2025. We look forward to being a true partner to our neighbors, as well as other businesses throughout Romania, with the ultimate goal of elevating Romania’s wine industry on a global scale.”

The brand’s tagline is ‘wine that tells a story,’ and the company said that exclusive tastings and limited edition, signed bottles will be offered in major cities throughout Romania.

“Under the leadership of renowned oenologist Liviu Grigorică and others, Stoker Wines is set to become a coveted brand for those who value exceptional wine and the art of storytelling,” reads the press release.

Stoker Wines was born from the passion of the Stoker family and a shared vision between Canadian, American, and Romanian investors, all fascinated by the rich heritage of Bram Stoker, who gained worldwide fame with his 1897 novel Dracula, which immortalized the Romanian landscape as the haunting backdrop for the tale of Count Dracula.

The brand’s inaugural labels were created by artist Graham Humphreys.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: the company)