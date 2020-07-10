Profile picture for user andreich
Brazilian investors takes over Romanian cyber security firm

07 October 2020
Brazilian company Stefanini, a provider of services and IT solutions for the business sector, acquired a 60% stake in the Romanian cybersecurity firm Cyber Smart Defense (CSD) from local entrepreneur Mădălin Dumitru, founder and general manager of CSD, Profit.ro reported.

The strategic partnership with CSD will allow Stefanini, present with 70 offices in 41 countries, to expand its cybersecurity services portfolio.

The deal also offers CSD better access to the international market. CSD already covers the global cybersecurity market with offices in Bucharest, Dubai, and Maryland (USA).

CSD manages cybersecurity issues for local or multinational companies such as Țiriac Holding, Orange, Carrefour, Fildas Group, Pro TV, Gothaer Asigurări, Librabank, Emirates Airlines, Al Habtoor Group.

This is Stefanini's second partnership in Romania. In the fall of 2019, the Brazilian group launched Stefanini Infinit, a full-service digital marketing company established in partnership with brothers and entrepreneurs Alexandru Cernătescu and Andrei Cernătescu, owners of the digital communication firm Infinit Solutions Agency.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

