Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 08:21
Business

Romanian cybersecurity firm to list shares after private placement

01 October 2020
Safetech Innovations, a Romanian cybersecurity company, plans to list its shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market by the end of this year.

Before the listing, Safetech Innovations will carry out a private placement for attracting RON 2.5 million (EUR 500,000) from BVB investors, the company said in a statement.

Local brokerage firm Tradeville will manage the offer, and Cornerstone Communications will be the company's authorized consultant after the listing. Safetech Innovations is the only company in Romania accredited as a partner in the NATO Industry Cyber ​​Partnership (NICP).

The company collaborates with over ten institutions in the domestic financial-banking sector, as well as multinational and local companies in the energy, FMCG, telecommunications, IT&C, and transports.

Currently, Safetech Innovations is controlled by Victor Gansac, general manager, and Paul Rusu, financial director, each with a 50% stake in the company.

In 2019, Safetech Innovations recorded a turnover of RON 10.5 mln (EUR 2 mln), 56.4% more than in 2018, and a net profit of RON 1.25 mln (EUR 258,000), up 26.3%.

In H1 this year, the company's turnover rose by 61% year-on-year to RON 5.3 mln and the net profit increased by 62% to RON 450,000.

For the entire year 2020, the management estimates RON 15.6 mln in revenues and RON 2 mln net profit. The company currently has 43 employees.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

