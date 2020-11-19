Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:24
Business

Brazilian group Stefanini redesigns FAN Courier’s internal application

19 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Brazilian IT services company Stefanini, though its Romanian subsidiary, has completely redesigned the delivery application used by the biggest local courier company – Fan Courier.

The new application allows Fan Courier's delivery crews to generate instant AWBs, which was impossible in the past and significantly increased delivery time.

The new application, based on a new architecture, improves work speed and security.

"The project of redesigning a courier application for the largest company in Romania and having it ready by Black Friday, the year's peak shopping event, was a challenge," said Florin Stefan, Operations Director of the Application Development Division within Stefanini EMEA.

"For a courier, the application he uses every day is the most important and useful work tool. Familiarity and ease of use were the key principles that guided us in carrying out this project," he added.

At the same time, Fan Courier refreshed the PDAs used by its over 3,000 couriers.

Large courier firms in Romania have made significant investments this year to prepare for Black Friday and cope with the increased volume of online shopping generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photo: Chernetskaya/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 08:17
27 October 2020
Business
Major Romanian courier firm Cargus seeks to hire 1,000
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/19/2020 - 08:24
Business

Brazilian group Stefanini redesigns FAN Courier’s internal application

19 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Brazilian IT services company Stefanini, though its Romanian subsidiary, has completely redesigned the delivery application used by the biggest local courier company – Fan Courier.

The new application allows Fan Courier's delivery crews to generate instant AWBs, which was impossible in the past and significantly increased delivery time.

The new application, based on a new architecture, improves work speed and security.

"The project of redesigning a courier application for the largest company in Romania and having it ready by Black Friday, the year's peak shopping event, was a challenge," said Florin Stefan, Operations Director of the Application Development Division within Stefanini EMEA.

"For a courier, the application he uses every day is the most important and useful work tool. Familiarity and ease of use were the key principles that guided us in carrying out this project," he added.

At the same time, Fan Courier refreshed the PDAs used by its over 3,000 couriers.

Large courier firms in Romania have made significant investments this year to prepare for Black Friday and cope with the increased volume of online shopping generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photo: Chernetskaya/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 08:17
27 October 2020
Business
Major Romanian courier firm Cargus seeks to hire 1,000
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains