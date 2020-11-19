Brazilian group Stefanini redesigns FAN Courier’s internal application

Brazilian IT services company Stefanini, though its Romanian subsidiary, has completely redesigned the delivery application used by the biggest local courier company – Fan Courier.

The new application allows Fan Courier's delivery crews to generate instant AWBs, which was impossible in the past and significantly increased delivery time.

The new application, based on a new architecture, improves work speed and security.

"The project of redesigning a courier application for the largest company in Romania and having it ready by Black Friday, the year's peak shopping event, was a challenge," said Florin Stefan, Operations Director of the Application Development Division within Stefanini EMEA.

"For a courier, the application he uses every day is the most important and useful work tool. Familiarity and ease of use were the key principles that guided us in carrying out this project," he added.

At the same time, Fan Courier refreshed the PDAs used by its over 3,000 couriers.

Large courier firms in Romania have made significant investments this year to prepare for Black Friday and cope with the increased volume of online shopping generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

