Ștefan Vuza returns as CEO of Romanian chemicals producer Chimcomplex

Chimcomplex, a producer and supplier of chemicals, has appointed Ștefan Vuza as Chief Executive Officer.

The decision aims to “ensure direct coordination of the transformation process underway at Chimcomplex and to strengthen the company’s ability to navigate an economic context marked by strong pressure on competitiveness,” the company said.

Chimcomplex, specializing in polyols, chlorosodium, and oxo-alcohols, has two industrial platforms in Onești and Râmnicu Vâlcea.

“We are entering the implementation phase of the plan prepared over the past two years. I am taking over executive leadership to support the teams through the transformation and accelerate the implementation of the necessary measures. I trust Chimcomplex’s potential and the company’s ability to return to growth within a few months […],” Ștefan Vuza, chairman and CEO of Chimcomplex, said.

The planned programs focus on adjusting production capacities, expanding the fine chemicals segment, and targeting new markets.

In 2024, Chimcomplex recorded a turnover of RON 1,495 million.

(Photo: the company)

