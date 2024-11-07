Romanian businessman invests EUR 5 mln in premium villa complex in Iași county

Romanian businessman Ștefan Mandachi will invest EUR 5 million in a complex of premium villas in the commune of Miroslava, Iași county. The Miradis residential complex will include 12 houses built in two different architectures.

Each villa will be located on a plot of 450-500 sqm, with a usable area of ​​roughly 180 sqm and a built-up area of ​​260 sqm.

Prices start at EUR 375,000, and the first villa, the showroom, is to be ready at the beginning of next year. The houses in the Miradis complex are not sold at the project stage, but already built.

Installation and finishing works begin after signing a pre-contract, thus allowing each owner to customize the home according to their preferences, according to the official announcement. This model ensures complete control over the details, from interior design to the choice of materials and finishes.

Moving forward, Ștefan Mandachi intends to expand the Miradis model nationwide.

“I am interested in investing in this field in several communes. Just like my other projects, this one will also be in the franchise system. Entrepreneurs interested in building such neighborhoods in other localities in Romania will have at their disposal a functional and profitable business model, as well as our know-how,” the businessman said.

Mandachi sold his fast-food franchise Spartan in February 2023, and has since been involved in several entrepreneurial education and social projects.

(Photo source: PR)