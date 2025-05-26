STC Partners secures EUR 20 mln financing from Banca Transilvania for Quartier Ferdinand

News from Companies

Real estate developer STC Partners has obtained financing of EUR 20 million from Banca Transilvania for the development of the Quartier Ferdinand residential complex, located in the center of Bucharest.

Quartier Ferdinand, developed on a 4,400 sqm plot, is the first residential project in Bucharest to be pre-certified as a ZEB (Zero Emissions Building). The complex offers 170 apartments, street-level retail spaces, exclusively underground parking, a unique rooftop recreation area, and a children's playground. The materials used reflect the highest quality standards. Additionally, the development provides residents with lower utility bills, thanks to energy being supplied exclusively by photovoltaic panels and heat pumps included in the construction. The building’s durability and high-quality living standards further enhance its appeal.

“The partnership signed with Banca Transilvania reconfirms the quality of the Quartier Ferdinand residential complex and represents an excellent opportunity for the sustainable development of central Bucharest. Trust in STC Partners’ projects guarantees a sustainable vision successfully implemented by a results-driven team that delivers homes on time,” stated Adi Steiner, Managing Partner at STC Partners.

Launched in the fall of last year, Quartier Ferdinand has already sold over 50% of the entire project.

“We are pleased to be part of the development of Bucharest’s first zero-emissions residential project, Quartier Ferdinand, and to contribute to the formation of a new community in the capital. We appreciate the excellent cooperation with STC Partners and the way they’ve raised the bar in the real estate sector through their focus on customer comfort and environmental responsibility,” said Cosmin Călin, Senior Executive Director for Large Companies, Structured Financing, and Factoring at Banca Transilvania.

Quartier Ferdinand, which will require a total investment of over EUR 35 million, is currently under development and is expected to be completed in the last quarter of next year.

About STC Partners

STC Partners continues the success story of Quartier Gramont, the boutique residential project near the Palace of Parliament, completed in 2021. The company is now focused on developing Quartier Azuga, located near the Tei area in Bucharest, while also planning new residential projects in the capital. Quartier Ferdinand is the most recent addition to the company's portfolio. The development team consists of experienced professionals who collaborate with companies with outstanding industry reputations to deliver projects successfully.

