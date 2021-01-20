Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/20/2021 - 09:24
Business

Romanian state to take over large steel plant in exchange for unpaid taxes

20 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government plans to take over the only producer of rebar in the country, COS Targoviste, which has been under insolvency procedures since 2013, in exchange for its debt to the budget.

The reorganization program, proposed by the company's main creditor, awaits approval from the other creditors, Profit.ro reported. The Government has already prepared the legal procedures for taking over the plant by the Economy Minister.

COS Targoviste is among the assets previously owned but abandoned by the Russian group Mechel. The largest creditor is the legal vehicle Alphard Financial Corp., registered in the British Virgin Islands. The special administrator of the plant is the Russian Oleg Shvedakov.

The core assets of COS Targoviste were valued at RON 302 million, according to the company's documents.

The environmental obligations, estimated at almost RON 28 mln, are to be subtracted, as well as the VAT dues worth RON 57.3 or 32.4 million lei (depending on the status of the entity that will be designated by the Economy Ministry to take over the asset, non-taxable or taxable). Thus, the adjusted value of the core assets to be taken over by the state would be RON 217 mln or RON 241 mln (EUR 44.4 mln or EUR 49.5 mln).

COS Targoviste owes just over RON 200 mln to the state budget.

The company's management suggested a business plan for the new owner, the Economy Ministry, envisaging functioning at full capacity. The management also suggested to the authorities some steps for preventing the imports of cheap, possibly substandard, steel products on the market.

Tighter certification procedures levied on producers and not traders should be enforced.

The similar measures taken by the European Commission in 2018 with the same end (preventing imports of cheaper products) had no effects - rather the opposite - the management argued.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/14/2021 - 08:07
14 January 2021
Business
EC clears Kingspan’s takeover of Steel division from Romanian group TeraPlast
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/20/2021 - 09:24
Business

Romanian state to take over large steel plant in exchange for unpaid taxes

20 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government plans to take over the only producer of rebar in the country, COS Targoviste, which has been under insolvency procedures since 2013, in exchange for its debt to the budget.

The reorganization program, proposed by the company's main creditor, awaits approval from the other creditors, Profit.ro reported. The Government has already prepared the legal procedures for taking over the plant by the Economy Minister.

COS Targoviste is among the assets previously owned but abandoned by the Russian group Mechel. The largest creditor is the legal vehicle Alphard Financial Corp., registered in the British Virgin Islands. The special administrator of the plant is the Russian Oleg Shvedakov.

The core assets of COS Targoviste were valued at RON 302 million, according to the company's documents.

The environmental obligations, estimated at almost RON 28 mln, are to be subtracted, as well as the VAT dues worth RON 57.3 or 32.4 million lei (depending on the status of the entity that will be designated by the Economy Ministry to take over the asset, non-taxable or taxable). Thus, the adjusted value of the core assets to be taken over by the state would be RON 217 mln or RON 241 mln (EUR 44.4 mln or EUR 49.5 mln).

COS Targoviste owes just over RON 200 mln to the state budget.

The company's management suggested a business plan for the new owner, the Economy Ministry, envisaging functioning at full capacity. The management also suggested to the authorities some steps for preventing the imports of cheap, possibly substandard, steel products on the market.

Tighter certification procedures levied on producers and not traders should be enforced.

The similar measures taken by the European Commission in 2018 with the same end (preventing imports of cheaper products) had no effects - rather the opposite - the management argued.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 01/14/2021 - 08:07
14 January 2021
Business
EC clears Kingspan’s takeover of Steel division from Romanian group TeraPlast
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania and Europe: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market