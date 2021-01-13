Government extends state of alert in Romania

The government has decided to extend the state of alert in Romania by another 30 days, starting with January 13, 2021.

All of the existing restrictions remain in force. Among them, the obligation to wear a mask in public spaces and movement restrictions during the night, G4media.ro reported.

All measures are aimed at controlling and preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Romania registered a total of almost 677,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. More than 605,000 patients were declared cured, while the death toll has risen to 16,881 by Tuesday, January 12.

With 14-day incidence rates over 3 per thousand inhabitants, Bucharest and the counties of Cluj, Ilfov, and Timis are still in the red scenario, according to the official report released on Tuesday. The rest of the counties are in the yellow (an incidence rate between 1.5 and 3 per thousand inhabitants) and green (an incidence rate below 1.5 per thousand inhabitants) scenarios.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)