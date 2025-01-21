Stanleybet Capital launches EUR 3-5 mln bond issue on Bucharest Stock Exchange

Stanleybet Capital, the holding company overseeing one of the main sports betting and gambling operators in Romania – Game World Group – has announced a public bond offering to raise between EUR 3 and 5 million.

The funds will be allocated to marketing and promotion efforts for its online and retail divisions, as well as acquisitions and international market expansion, according to the company.

The offering, which begins on January 22, 2025, marks the first public financial instrument issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) this year and Stanleybet Capital's second bond issuance, Economica.net reported. Subscriptions are open to investors until February 5, 2025, with a minimum subscription set at RON 100.

The bonds are denominated in RON, non-subordinated, non-convertible, and unsecured, offering a fixed annual interest rate in the range of 9%-11%, to be determined after the subscription period. The bonds will be listed on the BVB's Multilateral Trading System following the offering's completion.

Stanleybet Capital's first bond issuance, valued at RON 20 million (EUR 4 million), was successfully completed in 2024. The company aims to leverage the new funding for strategic growth amidst market shifts caused by recent regulatory changes.

"Legislative changes have reshaped the Romanian sports betting and gambling market, leading to a redistribution of market forces," said Csaba Tanko, Chairman and General Manager of Stanleybet Capital SA. "The capital raised, while modest compared to our monthly revenues, will serve as a financial lever for consolidation and expansion. We invite investors who recognize our achievements and the resilience of our sector to participate."

The company estimates a 2024 profit of RON 9.4 million (EUR 1.9 million) on revenues of RON 11 million (EUR 2.2 million). At the group level, revenues are expected to surpass RON 636 million (EUR 127 million), exceeding targets set during its previous bond issuance.

Founded in 2020, Stanleybet Capital consolidates the business lines of Game World Group, which has operated in Romania since 1999. The group includes subsidiaries such as Game World Romania SRL and Megabet International SRL, covering both retail and online operations.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iryna Drozd/Dreamstime.com)