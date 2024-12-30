UniCredit Bank lists new RON 750 mln bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

UniCredit Bank, one of Romania's leading financial institutions and a member of the UniCredit Group, has announced the listing of a new corporate bond issue worth RON 750 million (EUR 150 mln) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The bonds, issued under the ticker symbol UCB29, are set to mature on November 22, 2029.

The non-guaranteed, senior-rank bonds carry a nominal value of RON 500,000 each and offer a fixed annual interest rate of 7.67%. This latest offering marks UniCredit Bank’s third bond issuance in the past three years, further solidifying its commitment to diversifying funding sources and bolstering access to financing for its clients.

"With this latest issuance, UniCredit Bank reaffirms its partnership with the Bucharest Stock Exchange and demonstrates our dedication to implementing a diversified funding strategy," said Mihaela Lupu, CEO of UniCredit Bank. "We deeply appreciate the trust of our investors and are committed to using the proceeds to drive economic growth and support Romania's economy."

Adrian Tănase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, praised the collaboration, stating, "This bond issue exemplifies the strong and enduring relationship between the BVB and banking institutions. UniCredit Bank’s continued participation underscores the vital role of capital markets in supporting financial stability and growth in Romania."

The issuance was facilitated by Alpha Bank Romania and contributes to the RON 1.7 billion in total bonds listed by UniCredit Bank on the BVB starting 2013.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: company photo)