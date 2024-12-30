 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

UniCredit Bank lists new RON 750 mln bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

30 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UniCredit Bank, one of Romania's leading financial institutions and a member of the UniCredit Group, has announced the listing of a new corporate bond issue worth RON 750 million (EUR 150 mln) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The bonds, issued under the ticker symbol UCB29, are set to mature on November 22, 2029.

The non-guaranteed, senior-rank bonds carry a nominal value of RON 500,000 each and offer a fixed annual interest rate of 7.67%. This latest offering marks UniCredit Bank’s third bond issuance in the past three years, further solidifying its commitment to diversifying funding sources and bolstering access to financing for its clients.

"With this latest issuance, UniCredit Bank reaffirms its partnership with the Bucharest Stock Exchange and demonstrates our dedication to implementing a diversified funding strategy," said Mihaela Lupu, CEO of UniCredit Bank. "We deeply appreciate the trust of our investors and are committed to using the proceeds to drive economic growth and support Romania's economy."

Adrian Tănase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, praised the collaboration, stating, "This bond issue exemplifies the strong and enduring relationship between the BVB and banking institutions. UniCredit Bank’s continued participation underscores the vital role of capital markets in supporting financial stability and growth in Romania."

The issuance was facilitated by Alpha Bank Romania and contributes to the RON 1.7 billion in total bonds listed by UniCredit Bank on the BVB starting 2013.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: company photo)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

UniCredit Bank lists new RON 750 mln bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

30 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

UniCredit Bank, one of Romania's leading financial institutions and a member of the UniCredit Group, has announced the listing of a new corporate bond issue worth RON 750 million (EUR 150 mln) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The bonds, issued under the ticker symbol UCB29, are set to mature on November 22, 2029.

The non-guaranteed, senior-rank bonds carry a nominal value of RON 500,000 each and offer a fixed annual interest rate of 7.67%. This latest offering marks UniCredit Bank’s third bond issuance in the past three years, further solidifying its commitment to diversifying funding sources and bolstering access to financing for its clients.

"With this latest issuance, UniCredit Bank reaffirms its partnership with the Bucharest Stock Exchange and demonstrates our dedication to implementing a diversified funding strategy," said Mihaela Lupu, CEO of UniCredit Bank. "We deeply appreciate the trust of our investors and are committed to using the proceeds to drive economic growth and support Romania's economy."

Adrian Tănase, CEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, praised the collaboration, stating, "This bond issue exemplifies the strong and enduring relationship between the BVB and banking institutions. UniCredit Bank’s continued participation underscores the vital role of capital markets in supporting financial stability and growth in Romania."

The issuance was facilitated by Alpha Bank Romania and contributes to the RON 1.7 billion in total bonds listed by UniCredit Bank on the BVB starting 2013.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: company photo)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

27 December 2024
Society
Romania to close over 30 border crossing points following full Schengen accession
27 December 2024
Transport
Bucharest’s Metrorex proposes subway fare increase starting January 2025
24 December 2024
Events
Live concerts and multimedia shows at New Year’s Eve event in Bucharest’s Titan Park
24 December 2024
Transport
Romania opens new segment of much-awaited Moldova highway
24 December 2024
Society
Detainees in Romania to work on road construction sites under social inclusion initiative
24 December 2024
Politics
Romanian lawmakers endorse new government seen differently by investors and the electorate
24 December 2024
Politics
Bucharest mayor reaffirms presidential candidacy, advocates for change in Romanian politics
23 December 2024
Politics
New Romanian government issues ambitious governance program focused on reducing expenses