Bain Capital, Cinven to sell majority stake in Stada, owner of plant in Romania’s Turda

Private equity firms Bain Capital and Cinven announced that they signed a definitive agreement to sell a majority stake in Stada Arzneimittel AG to CapVest Partners LLP.

Bain Capital and Cinven acquired Stada in 2017. During their ownership, Cinven and Bain Capital supported Stada to execute more than 25 targeted acquisitions, expanding its footprint across Europe and beyond. Key acquisitions included: Johnson & Johnson’s Nizoral brand; Walmark; a portfolio of GlaxoSmithKline’s consumer healthcare brands; and a portfolio of Sanofi’s European consumer healthcare brands.

Following completion of the transaction, Bain Capital and Cinven intend to retain a minority stake in the company. This continued investment "underscores their confidence in the company’s future growth trajectory and strong expertise of the management team,” the funds said.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed and are subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. Closing of the transaction is expected in H1 2026.

Last year, Stada opened a new production site and supply-chain hub in Turda, in western Romania, following an investment of more than EUR 70 million. The Turda facility supports the supply of prescription medicines such as antidepressants, antihistamines, and anti-inflammatory agents, as well as medicines to treat diabetes, high cholesterol levels, and hypertension, the company announced at the time.

(Photo: Primăria Turda on Facebook)

simona@romania-insider.com