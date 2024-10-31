Healthcare

Pharma group Stada inaugurates EUR 70 mln factory in Romania

31 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The German group Stada announced it inaugurated a greenfield EUR 70 million factory in central Romania at Turda, where it already employed almost 400. 

Announced in 2022, it is among the few projects completed within the deadline set initially. It is also the largest investment in Romania's pharma industry over the past 30 years.

The production unit is strategically located in the center of the European markets where Stada carries out its operations within the European Union, and offers close connections and possibilities for efficient collaboration with the testing laboratories in Timișoara, as well as with several units- production key in the Western Balkans region, namely STADA's health care center of excellence in Třinec, Czech Republic.

The factory has nine automated production lines for capsules and tablets and a production capacity of 150 million boxes of pharmaceutical products per year. 

The construction of the factory began in 2022 in the Aries Industrial Park in Turda and was partially supported by the government through a EUR 21 million state grant, Economica.net reported.

The factory will produce prescription drugs such as antidepressants, antihistamines, and anti-inflammatories, drugs for the treatment of diabetes, high cholesterol, and hypertension. Its products will be distributed in all European markets.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Turda)

Read next
Normal
Healthcare

Pharma group Stada inaugurates EUR 70 mln factory in Romania

31 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The German group Stada announced it inaugurated a greenfield EUR 70 million factory in central Romania at Turda, where it already employed almost 400. 

Announced in 2022, it is among the few projects completed within the deadline set initially. It is also the largest investment in Romania's pharma industry over the past 30 years.

The production unit is strategically located in the center of the European markets where Stada carries out its operations within the European Union, and offers close connections and possibilities for efficient collaboration with the testing laboratories in Timișoara, as well as with several units- production key in the Western Balkans region, namely STADA's health care center of excellence in Třinec, Czech Republic.

The factory has nine automated production lines for capsules and tablets and a production capacity of 150 million boxes of pharmaceutical products per year. 

The construction of the factory began in 2022 in the Aries Industrial Park in Turda and was partially supported by the government through a EUR 21 million state grant, Economica.net reported.

The factory will produce prescription drugs such as antidepressants, antihistamines, and anti-inflammatories, drugs for the treatment of diabetes, high cholesterol, and hypertension. Its products will be distributed in all European markets.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Turda)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 October 2024
Healthcare
Pharma group Stada inaugurates EUR 70 mln factory in Romania
31 October 2024
Transport
Ford Otosan launches battery assembly line at its Romanian factory
31 October 2024
Macro
Romanian economic sentiment indicator ESI hits post-Covid high after two-year rally
30 October 2024
Tech
GMV subsidiary in Romania chosen to lead European Space Agency's CyberCUBE mission
30 October 2024
Cinema
Romanian film review – An Almost Perfect Family & Three Kilometres to the End of the World
30 October 2024
Society
Nine years after the deadly Colectiv club fire, Romania still has no major burn unit
30 October 2024
People
Romania’s Thurzó Zoltán sets new world record for most piano key hits in 30 seconds
30 October 2024
Defense
Norway to contribute USD 127 mln to the purchase of a Patriot system for Romania