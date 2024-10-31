Pharma group Stada inaugurates EUR 70 mln factory in Romania

The German group Stada announced it inaugurated a greenfield EUR 70 million factory in central Romania at Turda, where it already employed almost 400.

Announced in 2022, it is among the few projects completed within the deadline set initially. It is also the largest investment in Romania's pharma industry over the past 30 years.

The production unit is strategically located in the center of the European markets where Stada carries out its operations within the European Union, and offers close connections and possibilities for efficient collaboration with the testing laboratories in Timișoara, as well as with several units- production key in the Western Balkans region, namely STADA's health care center of excellence in Třinec, Czech Republic.

The factory has nine automated production lines for capsules and tablets and a production capacity of 150 million boxes of pharmaceutical products per year.

The construction of the factory began in 2022 in the Aries Industrial Park in Turda and was partially supported by the government through a EUR 21 million state grant, Economica.net reported.

The factory will produce prescription drugs such as antidepressants, antihistamines, and anti-inflammatories, drugs for the treatment of diabetes, high cholesterol, and hypertension. Its products will be distributed in all European markets.

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Turda)