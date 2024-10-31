Transport

Ford Otosan launches battery assembly line at its Romanian factory

31 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Turkish group Ford Otosan announced that it inaugurated a battery assembly line at its plant in Romania, which will support the future production of electric models at the facility in the southern part of the country at Craiova.

The total area of ​​the new battery assembly area is over 4,000 square metres, including the related logistics areas, and it is fully integrated into the existing manufacturing processes.

The assembly line for the electric versions of Ford Puma and Ford Courier (Transit and Tourneo) should be operational by the end of 2024 in Craiova.

The Ford Otosan Craiova plant will start this year the production of the electric versions of the Ford Transit Courier, Ford Tourneo Courier, as well as Puma Gen-E models as part of the EUR 490 million investment announced in 2022.

"The first deliveries are expected in the spring of 2025, and the electric models that our plant will soon produce will complement the current range of Ford models, playing a key role in the company's electrification strategy at the European level," said Fırat Elhüseyni, president of Ford Otosan Romania, quoted by Economica.net.

Ford Otosan Romania currently produces the combustion engine versions of the Ford Transit Courier, Tourneo Courier, and Puma models, the latter continuing to be one of Ford's best-selling models in Europe, alongside the 1.0 litre EcoBoost engine.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Ford Otosan Romania)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Ford Otosan launches battery assembly line at its Romanian factory

31 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Turkish group Ford Otosan announced that it inaugurated a battery assembly line at its plant in Romania, which will support the future production of electric models at the facility in the southern part of the country at Craiova.

The total area of ​​the new battery assembly area is over 4,000 square metres, including the related logistics areas, and it is fully integrated into the existing manufacturing processes.

The assembly line for the electric versions of Ford Puma and Ford Courier (Transit and Tourneo) should be operational by the end of 2024 in Craiova.

The Ford Otosan Craiova plant will start this year the production of the electric versions of the Ford Transit Courier, Ford Tourneo Courier, as well as Puma Gen-E models as part of the EUR 490 million investment announced in 2022.

"The first deliveries are expected in the spring of 2025, and the electric models that our plant will soon produce will complement the current range of Ford models, playing a key role in the company's electrification strategy at the European level," said Fırat Elhüseyni, president of Ford Otosan Romania, quoted by Economica.net.

Ford Otosan Romania currently produces the combustion engine versions of the Ford Transit Courier, Tourneo Courier, and Puma models, the latter continuing to be one of Ford's best-selling models in Europe, alongside the 1.0 litre EcoBoost engine.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Ford Otosan Romania)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 October 2024
Healthcare
Pharma group Stada inaugurates EUR 70 mln factory in Romania
31 October 2024
Transport
Ford Otosan launches battery assembly line at its Romanian factory
31 October 2024
Macro
Romanian economic sentiment indicator ESI hits post-Covid high after two-year rally
30 October 2024
Tech
GMV subsidiary in Romania chosen to lead European Space Agency's CyberCUBE mission
30 October 2024
Cinema
Romanian film review – An Almost Perfect Family & Three Kilometres to the End of the World
30 October 2024
Society
Nine years after the deadly Colectiv club fire, Romania still has no major burn unit
30 October 2024
People
Romania’s Thurzó Zoltán sets new world record for most piano key hits in 30 seconds
30 October 2024
Defense
Norway to contribute USD 127 mln to the purchase of a Patriot system for Romania