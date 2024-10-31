Ford Otosan launches battery assembly line at its Romanian factory

Turkish group Ford Otosan announced that it inaugurated a battery assembly line at its plant in Romania, which will support the future production of electric models at the facility in the southern part of the country at Craiova.

The total area of ​​the new battery assembly area is over 4,000 square metres, including the related logistics areas, and it is fully integrated into the existing manufacturing processes.

The assembly line for the electric versions of Ford Puma and Ford Courier (Transit and Tourneo) should be operational by the end of 2024 in Craiova.

The Ford Otosan Craiova plant will start this year the production of the electric versions of the Ford Transit Courier, Ford Tourneo Courier, as well as Puma Gen-E models as part of the EUR 490 million investment announced in 2022.

"The first deliveries are expected in the spring of 2025, and the electric models that our plant will soon produce will complement the current range of Ford models, playing a key role in the company's electrification strategy at the European level," said Fırat Elhüseyni, president of Ford Otosan Romania, quoted by Economica.net.

Ford Otosan Romania currently produces the combustion engine versions of the Ford Transit Courier, Tourneo Courier, and Puma models, the latter continuing to be one of Ford's best-selling models in Europe, alongside the 1.0 litre EcoBoost engine.

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Ford Otosan Romania)