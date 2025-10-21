Justice

Romanian Intelligence Service stops Russian-backed sabotage attempt in Bucharest

21 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), in cooperation with national and international partners, has foiled a sabotage operation allegedly orchestrated by Russia on Romanian territory, the agency announced on Tuesday, October 21.

According to SRI, the planned attack involved two Ukrainian citizens acting under the direct coordination of Russian intelligence operatives. The pair allegedly attempted to plant incendiary devices disguised as parcels at the Bucharest headquarters of Nova Post, a Ukrainian courier company.

The incident took place between October 14 and 15, when the two suspects entered Romania from Poland and deposited two packages containing improvised explosive and incendiary devices. 

The devices were concealed in car parts and headphones and were designed to be remotely detonated, according to the official statement.

Specialized SRI teams identified and neutralized the devices before they could be triggered, preventing what authorities described as an intentional or accidental ignition.

Preliminary forensic analysis found that the devices contained thermite and barium nitrate, materials consistent with previous acts of sabotage linked to Russian operations in Europe, SRI said. The suspects reportedly used counter-surveillance methods typical of intelligence services.

According to the same source, the evidence confirmed that the two suspects are part of a wider sabotage network targeting European infrastructure and controlled by Russian intelligence. Similar attacks have focused on Nova Post facilities in other countries.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Justice

Romanian Intelligence Service stops Russian-backed sabotage attempt in Bucharest

21 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), in cooperation with national and international partners, has foiled a sabotage operation allegedly orchestrated by Russia on Romanian territory, the agency announced on Tuesday, October 21.

According to SRI, the planned attack involved two Ukrainian citizens acting under the direct coordination of Russian intelligence operatives. The pair allegedly attempted to plant incendiary devices disguised as parcels at the Bucharest headquarters of Nova Post, a Ukrainian courier company.

The incident took place between October 14 and 15, when the two suspects entered Romania from Poland and deposited two packages containing improvised explosive and incendiary devices. 

The devices were concealed in car parts and headphones and were designed to be remotely detonated, according to the official statement.

Specialized SRI teams identified and neutralized the devices before they could be triggered, preventing what authorities described as an intentional or accidental ignition.

Preliminary forensic analysis found that the devices contained thermite and barium nitrate, materials consistent with previous acts of sabotage linked to Russian operations in Europe, SRI said. The suspects reportedly used counter-surveillance methods typical of intelligence services.

According to the same source, the evidence confirmed that the two suspects are part of a wider sabotage network targeting European infrastructure and controlled by Russian intelligence. Similar attacks have focused on Nova Post facilities in other countries.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 October 2025
Transport
Romania’s main railway operator CFR cancels roughly 70 routes nationwide due to debt
21 October 2025
Justice
Romanian Intelligence Service stops Russian-backed sabotage attempt in Bucharest
21 October 2025
Justice
Causes of deadly blast at Bucharest apartment building still not clear, prosecutors say
21 October 2025
Transport
Romania closes Transfăgărășan and Transalpina mountain roads due to bad weather
21 October 2025
Society
Clocks turn back one hour as Romania switches to winter time this weekend
21 October 2025
Entertainment
Romania’s Transylvania region on Lonely Planet list of best Halloween destinations in Europe
21 October 2025
Tech
Romanian cybersecurity giant Bitdefender extends partnership with Ferrari
21 October 2025
Cluj Napoca
Cluj-Napoca to build EUR 5 mln center for domestic violence victims