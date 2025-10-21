Romanian Intelligence Service stops Russian-backed sabotage attempt in Bucharest

The Romanian Intelligence Service (SRI), in cooperation with national and international partners, has foiled a sabotage operation allegedly orchestrated by Russia on Romanian territory, the agency announced on Tuesday, October 21.

According to SRI, the planned attack involved two Ukrainian citizens acting under the direct coordination of Russian intelligence operatives. The pair allegedly attempted to plant incendiary devices disguised as parcels at the Bucharest headquarters of Nova Post, a Ukrainian courier company.

The incident took place between October 14 and 15, when the two suspects entered Romania from Poland and deposited two packages containing improvised explosive and incendiary devices.

The devices were concealed in car parts and headphones and were designed to be remotely detonated, according to the official statement.

Specialized SRI teams identified and neutralized the devices before they could be triggered, preventing what authorities described as an intentional or accidental ignition.

Preliminary forensic analysis found that the devices contained thermite and barium nitrate, materials consistent with previous acts of sabotage linked to Russian operations in Europe, SRI said. The suspects reportedly used counter-surveillance methods typical of intelligence services.

According to the same source, the evidence confirmed that the two suspects are part of a wider sabotage network targeting European infrastructure and controlled by Russian intelligence. Similar attacks have focused on Nova Post facilities in other countries.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)