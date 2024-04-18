Sri Lanka man wanted for 1991 murder in Romania captured in Germany

A 53-year-old man from Sri Lanka, internationally wanted for a murder committed in Bucharest in 1991 and arrested in Germany at the beginning of this year, will be brought to Romania on April 23 to serve a 19-year prison sentence.

The man will be brought to the country by an escort of the Romanian Police.

“In December 1991, the man killed a foreign citizen, after which he tied him up and wrapped him in a carpet from his residence in Bucharest and transported him to the Crângași neighborhood, throwing him into Lake Morii. For this crime, he was sentenced to 19 years in prison,” the police press release states.

Receiving reports that the man was in Germany, the Romanian Police cooperated with its German counterpart and had the man arrested in Moers, Germany, on January 3.

After being brought back to the country, the individual will be incarcerated to serve the sentence.

(Photo source: Berlinfoto/Dreamstime.com)