Sphera Group invests EUR 1.2 mln in first solar-powered KFC in Romania

Sphera Franchise Group has inaugurated its first restaurant equipped with solar panels following an investment of approximately EUR 1.2 million. The new KFC Drive Thru, located in Galați, marks the group's first opening in its 2025 expansion plan.

The photovolatic panels, installed on the restaurant's parking lot roof, have a capacity of 47.5 kW and are projected to cover around 50% of the unit’s energy needs.

This development follows previous sustainability efforts by Sphera, such as using responsible packaging and LED lighting across its network.

KFC Drive Thru Galați spans approximately 350 square meters and offers 44 indoor and 20 outdoor seats. Technological features include digital menu screens, self-order kiosks, and a free-refill option for soft drinks. Customers can place orders in-store, via drive-thru, take-away, or through online delivery apps.

KFC Drive Thru Galați is the brand’s second restaurant in the city and the 108th in Romania.

Sphera Franchise Group, the largest food service company in the country, operates KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell under franchise agreements in Romania, as well as KFC in Moldova and parts of Italy. The group, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since 2017, runs over 170 restaurants and employs approximately 5,000 people.

(Photo source: the company)