Spectacle in Cluj Arena: Romanian national football team to return to Cluj-Napoca in a friendly clash against Slovenia

Cluj Arena is set to host the Romanian national football team’s spectacle when they play Slovenia in a friendly match on November 17 at 18:30 as a part of their preparation for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers next year.

Tickets start from RON 25 on Romanian Football Federation (FRF)’s website here.

The last senior-level international fixture being played in the 30,200-capacity stadium happened in June 2017 when Romania won 3-2 against Chile in a friendly match.

The Tricolors had won three out of their last five matches against Slovenia. Their latest confrontation happened a while back in 2012 when Zlatko Dedic scored a brace in their solid 3-2 win at Stadion Stožice.

After playing Jan Oblak and co, Edward Iordanescu’s men are set to depart to Chișinău where they’ll clash with Moldova on November 20.

The manager, who’s also the son of Romania’s infamous Anghel “Tata Puiu” Iordănescu who took Romania to the 1994 World Cup quarterfinals in the USA, is facing quite a dry spell and nepotism accusations with the national team. The team finished last in Group 3 of UEFA Nations League B and will relegate to League C in the next season.

At the youth level, Romania will host the upcoming Euro U-21 championship alongside Georgia. FRF appointed Cluj Arena and Dr. Constantin Rădulescu Stadium in Cluj-Napoca, and Giulești Stadium and Steaua Stadium in Bucharest to hold the tournament where Octavian Popescu and co will face Spain, Ukraine, and Croatia.

(Photo source: FRF website)