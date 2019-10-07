Electric car sharing service Spark launches in Bucharest with a fleet of 50 cars

Electric car sharing service Spark was officially launched in Bucharest on July 10, with a fleet of 50 cars. If everything goes according to plans, company officials said they consider expanding into other cities in the second year of operation, local Wall-street.ro reported.

One of the cars Spark is using in Bucharest is the Nissan Leaf 40, which has an autonomy of 243 kilometers. The price per minute is RON 1.40, with a daily maximum of RON 260 and 150 kilometers.

A second model to be introduced in the near future is the Renault ZOE - the compact car ideal for the city, with a 300 km autonomy on a single load. The price per minute is RON 1.20 for this type of car, with a daily maximum of RON 215 and 150 km.

The cars can be started directly from the mobile apps - iOS and Android. The company plans to increase the fleet to 100-120 vehicles by the end of the year.

Company officials expect the business to become profitable in a few years. "In the first phase we will invest in marketing and in promoting the benefits,” they said.

Spark was set up in Lithuania in 2016 by Lithuanian entrepreneurs, after which the Bulgarian entrepreneurs joined in 2017.

(Photo source: Facebook/Spark Romania)